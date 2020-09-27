Clyde-Savannah School District to learn remotely until further notice with transportation staff shortage

CLYDE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The students at Clyde-Savannah School District will be learning remotely until further notice, as they have a lack of transportation staff.

According to a message on the school district’s website, a shortage of transportation staff has made it difficult for the school district to provide transportation for all of its students. As a result, the school district will move to remote learning until further notice.

The Clyde-Savannah School District also says they will have a meal distribution plan while students learn remotely.

Beginning Monday, September 28 and continuing until at least Thursday, October 1, families can pick up meals from 2-4 p.m. each day at the Clyde-Savannah Elementary School and the Savannah Fire Hall.

The school district says there haven’t been any additional cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Message on the school district’s website: