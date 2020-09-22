Clyde-Savannah schools transition to online learning Wednesday after COVID-19 case

CLYDE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Clyde-Savannah School District is transitioning to online learning beginning Wednesday as a precautionary measure after contact tracing has determined that several staff transportation members will be placed in quarantine.
A letter from the superintendent states because of the “required quarantine, the District will not have sufficient transportation staff to support our transportation needs. Therefore, we will not be able to have in-person instruction.”
The Clyde-Savannah School District expects to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 30.
The full letter from the superintendent is below:
Doh-cs Covid Extendclosure by NewsChannel 9 on Scribd
