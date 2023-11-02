ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clyde-Savannah Varsity Football team is now unable to participate in upcoming school events following an incident involving the team that led “disciplinary actions.”

In a letter sent out to families, Clyde-Savannah Central School District Superintendent Michael Hayden addressed the incident, saying it involved multiple members of their varsity football team.

“While we understand the community’s concerns and desire for information, we

must emphasize that, due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details regarding the situation,” the letter said.

The district said they are working with law enforcement to be able to properly address the matter. News 8 has reached out to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE CLYDE-SAVANNAH CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Dear Clyde-Savannah community, I am writing to address an incident involving several members of our Varsity Football team, which has led to disciplinary actions. While we understand the community’s concerns and desire for information, we must emphasize that, due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details regarding the situation. As a school district, we take matters of student behavior very seriously. Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of all students. We are actively cooperating with law enforcement to address this matter appropriately. As a result of this incident, the Varsity Football team will be unable to participate in the upcoming semifinal game scheduled for this Friday night. This turn of events marks an untimely end to what has been a historic season for our team. It is imperative to reinforce our district’s expectation that all students adhere to the established code of conduct. The values of responsibility, respect, and ethical behavior are fundamental to our community. While we understand the disappointment and frustration this situation will cause, we want to reiterate our commitment to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff. Michael Hayden, Clyde-Savannah Central School District

