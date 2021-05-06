CMAC will open this year; Full concert lineup to be announced soon

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, better known as CMAC, located in Canandaigua, will be opened this year for events.

“We are so thrilled to be able to welcome back our fans this summer,” Friends of CMAC President Ginny Clark remarked. “It’s been a tough time for everyone over the past year and having live music and the fans back in our venue is going to feel fantastic.”

A full concert lineup is expected in the coming weeks. Right now, only Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett are on the schedule to perform.