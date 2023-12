CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The second annual “Polar Express Experience” put on by the CMC Dance company happened in Cicero on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10.

The CMC Dance Company put together the ride in one month’s time.

The ride begins at the Grand Station and takes the riders to the North Pole with all the smells and sights of the holidays.

Riders also enjoyed dancing by the crew of the Polar Express and got to visit Santa at the end of the trip.