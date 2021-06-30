CMI & Cayuga CC creating an agriculture scholarship

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a joint effort to begin a new initiative to help produced a new generation of agricultural employees, Cayuga Milk Ingredients and Cayuga Community College are creating a scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship will help students earn a degree and gain valuable work experience at CMI.

“We at CMI are excited about this partnership with Cayuga. Our people are our most valuable resource, and we are appreciative of the opportunity and ability to invest in our local community and employees,” said CMI CEO Kevin Ellis.

The scholarship is open to 2021 high school graduates who are starting entry-level positions at CMI. Graduates would work with Julia Smith, CMI’s Organizational Development Manager, to design an avenue for them to explore career options through courses and training at Cayuga. Smith has an extensive background in technical education and workforce development.

Questions about the scholarship can be directed to Smith at jsmith@cmingredients.com.