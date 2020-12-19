CNN: Former SCSD Superintendent being considered for President-elect Biden’s education secretary

(CNN/WSYR-TV) — According to CNN, President-elect Joe Biden is considering a former superintendent of the Syracuse City School District to be his education secretary.

CNN says Sharon Contreras, the current Guilford County Schools Superintendent in North Carolina, is being considered for a spot in Biden’s cabinet as the education secretary.

Contreras was the superintendent for Syracuse City Schools from 2011 until 2016.

According to CNN, Biden wants to make all of his selections for his cabinet before Christmas, which gives him only a few days to choose his education secretary.

Candidates being considered by President-elect Joe Biden to become the next education secretary, according to CNN:

Lily Eskelsen García – President of the National Education Association for six years

Randi Weingarten – President of the American Federation of Teachers since 2008

Leslie Fenwick – Dean Emeritus of the Howard University School of Education

Miguel Cardona – Connecticut’s Education Commissioner

Sharon Contreras – Guilford County Schools Superintendent in North Carolina

One of President-elect Biden’s goals is to have a majority of schools open for in-person learning within the first 100 days he’s in office.

Whoever is chosen to become the next education secretary of the United States will take over for Betsy DeVos.