(WSYR-TV) — Fred Wheeler, an Army veteran, and resident at The Heritage Memory Life Community celebrated turning 100-years-old Wednesday.

He was thrown a celebration by the staff members of The Heritage. And not only did they honor his birthday, but they honored his many accomplishments.

Fred was joined by fellow residents, friends, and three generations of family members to celebrate and enjoy live music.

Along with cake, there was dancing, and the always necessary “Happy Birthday” song.

Fred called the party, “The prettiest happy birthday he’s ever had.”

Happy Birthday Fred from NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com.