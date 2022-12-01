SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Arts’ original holiday ballet show “Dasher’s Magical Gift” is back for its seventh annual production with two matinee performances scheduled for Saturday, December 10 in Syracuse.

The performances include one show at 11:00 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m. at the OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater on 800 S State Street.

This is able to take place in part to the nationally recognized theater and dance professionals who live and work in the Syracuse area. This year, the show will be performed by students of Dance Centre North, continuing a 44-year tradition of affordable, accessible arts and family-focused holiday programming for the surrounding communities

“It’s exciting to continue this annual holiday program, as we have for over four decades,” said Carol Dumka, former CNY Arts Board President. “It’s our promise to Central New York to provide a quality, touching story as moving as anything seen on stage or television. It’s entertaining for both children and parents. The dancing, exciting visuals, and message of sharing and giving can be reflected on through conversations in school classrooms or around the dinner table.”

Dasher in “Dasher’s Magical Gift” (Credit: CNY Arts)

This year’s local talent includes Connie Zhang of Jamesville, 17, as Dasher; Eve Oakes of DeWitt, 14, as Spirit of Christmas; Kayla Frament of Camillus, 11, as Sir Ralph Elf; Abby Carello of DeWitt, 14, as Peppermint; Aubrey Powell of North Syracuse, 15, as Wiggles the Penguin; and Jillian Coppernoll of Clay, 16, as Wobbles the Penguin.

“We are so excited that Dasher’s Magical Gift returns Live to the Civic Center on Saturday, December 10th,” said CNY Arts Executive Director Stephen Butler. “This show is a wonderful family tradition for parents, their children, and extended families to experience holiday-themed dance, music, and theater at the most affordable price in town. After the show, we hope our audiences head down the block to see the Christmas tree in Clinton Square, all the downtown lights and decorations, and then grab a bite to eat!”

The ballet is an hour-long narrated exciting show that features some well-known holiday characters like Dasher and some new friends including reindeer Peppermint, Sir Ralph Elf, and two slightly confused penguins. In addition, for the first time ever, Dasher’s Magical Gift has collaborated with WCNY and will film the show live to offer access to schools from out-of-area districts.

The holiday special was written by Matt Chiorini, a professor at the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Le Moyne College and a published playwright. The show is directed and choreographed by Larry Crabtree, professional dancer, director, and choreographer as well as formerly Adjunct Professor of Dance at Le Moyne College and Syracuse University. Crabtree is now a faculty member at Dance Centre North.

The dancers are costumed by Lindsey Quay Sikes, Professor of Practice Costume at Le Moyne College. Additional costumes were created by Catherine Kingsley, an international costume designer, actress, model, and dancer. The original lighting design is by John Czajkowski, Technical Director at Le Moyne College.

Tickets range from $10 to $19 and can be purchased by phone at (315) 299-5598, in person at the Symphoria Box Office on 450 South Salina Steet, #100 or online at their website. Discounts of $1 per ticket are available with the purchase of four or more tickets, using the code DASH22.

Thanks to the generous support of CNY Arts donors and partners, CNY Arts will also have enhanced access to community service organizations and faith groups supporting children and families in need. Contact CNY Arts for more information about eligibility for free group tickets or for virtual access and lesson plans for elementary schools.