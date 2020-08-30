CNY Bicycle Giveaway extends opportunity for people to donate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Got an old bike you don’t need? The annual CNY Bicycle Giveaway is extending the time you can donate until next Sunday.

The bike giveaway has been a local mainstay for years, but the pandemic is putting a pause on how people can give.

Jan Maloff, the CNY Family Bike Giveaway Coordinator, said, “As many people found out this year, you can’t go to Walmart, Kmart, get a bicycle. They’re all gone. COVID affected the supply chain of bicycles and it affected the supply chain of parts. So, the demand of these items is great and the supply is divided.”

He hopes to give more than 1,000 bikes to families in need come September.

Here’s how you can donate:

Drop off your bike from 10 - 4 each day at Driver's Village. Look for Aspen Athletic Club, go to the right side of the club and you will see a garage door.

Again, you can make donations through September 6.