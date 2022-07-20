(WSYR-TV) — Jan Maloff has been collecting bikes and fixing them up to give to kids during the holidays for over 25 years now. This year, he is gathering bikes for refugee families in need.

“If I ever became rich, I would make sure everyone would get a bike,” says Jan. The CNY Bicycle Giveaway Foundation was started to make that dream come true.

On Saturday and Sunday, the organization will be hosting a bike drop-off at Roger Drive Village for bikes in any condition from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. As a refugee-friendly city, Maloff expects there to be Ukrainian people in our area who may benefit from having a bicycle.

Scott, who is cousins with Jan, has been helping for the past few years with her husband and other teachers that all volunteer with the foundation. The first giveaway resulted in a total of 125 bikes, and within two weeks, there were another 275. The program is run largely by volunteers.

To learn more and to donate, visit CNYFamilyBike.org.