(WSYR-TV) — The Central New York bike giveaway has been a local mainstay for years, but with COVID-19 still a real concern, organizer Jan Maloff is changing things up.
For starters, Maloff is teaming up with both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse Teacher’s Association.
If you would like to donate a bike to someone in need, drop off will be July 25 and 26 at the Driver’s Village in Cicero.
Maloff’s crew will repair the bikes and Syracuse Police will then hand them out.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CNY Bike Giveaway changing things up this year
- WATCH: Heat continues as humidity comes up
- Convention countdown: How coronavirus is impacting preps for RNC in Florida, DNC in Wisconsin
- Foreign students who take online courses risk losing visa this fall
- Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App