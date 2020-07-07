CNY Bike Giveaway changing things up this year

(WSYR-TV) — The Central New York bike giveaway has been a local mainstay for years, but with COVID-19 still a real concern, organizer Jan Maloff is changing things up.

For starters, Maloff is teaming up with both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse Teacher’s Association.

If you would like to donate a bike to someone in need, drop off will be July 25 and 26 at the Driver’s Village in Cicero.

Maloff’s crew will repair the bikes and Syracuse Police will then hand them out.

