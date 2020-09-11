CNY bike giveaway taking place Sunday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, the CNY Bicycle giveaway has about 1,500 bikes on-hand to distribute in Syracuse.

The distribution will happen in the parking lot of the A. DeWitt Memorial Funeral Home on South Salina Street.

It will start at 10 a.m. and anyone with a voucher will get first pickings.

After Noon, any leftover bikes will be up for grabs.

If you still need a voucher to get a bike you can get one at the Cicero Police Department or the Syracuse Police Department.