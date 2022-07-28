(WSYR-TV) — Central New York is ready to honor all the ways black and brown women contribute to our culture this upcoming August. The community is coming together next Saturday, August 6 for the 2022 Central New York Black Women’s Expo. Founder and CEO of the Women’s Economic Institute Charlene Tarver is spearheading this year’s event.

“We are recognizing Black Women’s Equal Pay Day,” Charlene says. “Essentially, the movement acknowledges that women have a pay gap.”

Charlene also says with the acknowledgement of that pay gap, more and more women are creating their own businesses. The Central New York Black Women’s Expo is there to showcase those businesses through an infusion of culture, education, and information. The hope is to brings dollars, attention, and resources to the community.

The event is geared toward women, but is also considered a family event. It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse.

For more information on the CNY Black Women’s Expo, visit Eventbrite.com and WomensEconomicInstitute.com.