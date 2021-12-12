CNY Blessing Box helps over 200 families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors are making sure everyone has everything they need this holiday season!

More than 200 families stopped over to the CNY Uniforms Plus parking lot to pick their boxes full of necessities. They got food, toiletries, and hats, and gloves.

The CNY Blessing Box Initiative is organized in Syracuse to help fight hunger.

Organizers say giving these boxes out also helps them.

“I’ve never had to worry about when my next meal is going to be, or I’ve never had to worry about the basic needs that I have. So, I’m very thankful to be able to give back to these people who actually need it,” said Sydney Shaw.

This is the second-holiday giveaway for the CNY Blessing Box.