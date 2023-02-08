SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Young Boater Safety Certificate Course will be available once again at the Central New York Boat Show.

The course is free of charge and certifies kids from ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized boat or watercraft alone in New York waters.

The course will be held during the show on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Expo Center upstairs conference room at the New York State Fairgrounds.

To participate, pre-registration is required.

Click here to pre-register or call 315-447-8077 for assistance.

To receive the certification, youth must complete the eight-hour training and same-day proctored exam. U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 21 Past Commander Peter Wiles will be the instructor of the course.

Three free admission passes to the CNY Boat Show will be given to each youth that registers for the safety course.

Those who participate in the course are asked to bring their own lunch.

Below are the hours and dates of the CNY Boat Show:

Thursday, February 16, 1-9 p.m.

Friday, February 17, 1-9 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and 13 and under are free.