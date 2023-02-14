SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention beer and brewery lovers, CNY Brewfest is returning to the New York State Fair this coming spring!

The Wildcat CNY Brewfest is back for its 26th year inside the Horticultural Building at the NYS Fairgrounds from Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25 for a day of tasting from 100 breweries.

Credit: Wildcat CNY Brewfest

Other than beer, cider, and seltzers there will be live music played all throughout the day between the two days.

There are two main sessions on Saturday, March 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Attendance is limited to 1,200 per session, with 300 tickets available for early entry for each time slot. Tickets are $50 per session, plus $20 for early entry.

Then there’s a special VIP Party on Friday, March 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It features about 30 breweries offering special or hard-to-find beers. Attendance is limited to 300 people. Tickets for the VIP Party are $50.

All tickets sold will include unlimited samples and a commemorative sampling glass!

Designated driver tickets will be available for purchase at the gate and include water at the entry and a sampling glass at the exit.

Each attendee will also receive a pass to the Snack Shack for a free salty treat. Tickets can be purchased at www.cnybrewfest.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the following breweries’ websites: