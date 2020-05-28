CNY businesses restarting in Phase 2 should remember to safely restart the water system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When businesses and organizations in Central New York are allowed to reopen in the coming weeks, OCWA says they shouldn’t forget about their water systems.

Many have not run their water in several weeks and OCWA says there are potential water contamination risks associated with resuming water service in these buildings after such a long layoff.

The important steps are to make sure your building water system components are properly maintained and all water fixtures are flushed of stagnant water before you reopen.

“What you’re doing is your trying to protect yourself, physically, and also anybody that’s visiting you protect them physically you don’t want anybody to get sick from prematurely drinking the water,” says OCWA Executive Director Mike Hooker.

Prolonged building water stagnation can lead to elevated lead, copper, and Legionella levels, as well as discolored water.

Stagnant water can also lead to low or undetectable levels of disinfectant, such as chlorine.

That low level of chlorine in the water helps keep the system free of bacteria when the system is being used and faucets are regularly running. Without it moving through the system bacteria can build up in there.

Hooker tells NewsChannel 9 how to best flush the system, “It’s not just a trickle, you want to get a good rush of water going through it to clean out those pipes, to scour them as best you can.”

OCWA suggests starting with the outermost faucet and running the cold water hard for about 20 minutes, and then doing the same with every other faucet.

With the hot water, the agency recommends you turn up the hot water heater to 140 degrees and then strongly run each faucet with the hot water.

Geoffrey Miller, OCWA Deputy Executive Director, tells NewsChannel 9, “Don’t forget the sprayer on the sink, ice machines, dump the ice outrun the ice through a couple of cycles. Run the dishwasher through a cycle if there’s a dishwasher in the break room of the commercial facility.”

“Some people have coffee makers that are plumbed in they should probably check that too. Anything that touches water you need to make sure it’s thoroughly cleaned out,” Hooker adds.

Click here for more details on how to safely restart building water systems after a prolonged shutdown.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.