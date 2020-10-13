CNY ‘Can Man’ won’t let the pandemic hamper his mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re from Central New York, you may know Laurence Segal as the ‘Can Man.’ Over the past 10 years, Segal has collected more than 50 million cans to raise money for cancer research.

However, the pandemic has started to slow down some of that fundraising. Segal typically collects cans during the New York State Fair and at Destiny USA. But because of COVID-19, he’s missing out on those fundraisers.

“We love raising money for cancer research. But we also like to talk to people and tell them about early detection for all cancer. We like to hear their stories. And it’s been really difficult this year,” said Laurence Segal, the founder of Laurence Segal’s Cans for Cancer.

“It wasn’t collecting bottles and cans. It was collecting stories, but sharing inspiration,” said Chief D. Paul Waltz with the New York State University Police.

Waltz and Laurence became inseparable after partnering up last year. The two have both seen loved ones suffer through the disease. And though COVID-19 has slowed fundraising down, it’s not having the same impact on their mission.

“The cans and bottles, what do they mean? They mean money. And what does the money mean? It means dollars for cancer research,” Segal said.

Segal is hosting a blood drive this Thursday, Oct. 15, at the DeWitt Community Church from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’re hoping to reach 43 units of blood in honor of Segal’s 43rd birthday. It’s recommended that you schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Cans for Cancer will be hosting another event — their fourth annual bottle drive — on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Destiny USA. They will be in the Solar Street parking lot for Making Strides Against Cancer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be a drive-thru, contactless event.

You can also always bring your bottles and cans to the Express Bottle Return on Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse and tell the owner you’d like to donate the money to Cans for Cancer. They have a pink can dedicated to the cause there.

For those who cannot make it out to hand the cans over to the cause, those at Cans for Cancer will make arrangements to pick them up for you. You can message them through Facebook under “Bottles for a Cure.”

