CNY celebrates National Wear Red Day

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday to help raise awareness and money to fight the number one killer of women.

Cardiovascular disease kills one woman about every 80 seconds. But the good news is 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, like exercising, eating right, and maintaining good blood pressure levels.

One woman NewsChannel 9 spoke with found out she had heart disease after her brother suffered a heart attack and the doctor urged her to get checked out.

“And that day that I went to see him, shortly after he was sent to the hospital, the doctor looked at me across his bed and said you need to call your doctor now. Knowing the severity and that the genetics existed that potentially I could have heart disease as well,” said Aida Byrne.

More than 30 percent of heart health events in women are due to hypertension and about 50 million women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with hypertension.

