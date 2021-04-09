CNY colleges vaccinating students and staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — College campuses across Central New York are beginning to vaccinate students and staff. Le Moyne has a clinic of its own Friday and Onondaga County is working with Onondaga Community College to bring shots there soon.

Syracuse University started its own vaccination efforts Thursday. Hundreds of students got their Johnson & Johnson shots at the Barnes Center. It’s the first of many clinics happening on campus. They’re expecting enough supply from both the state and the county to make this work.

It’ll be a requirement to be vaccinated moving forward. Starting June 1st, all students, faculty, and staff who have access to campus over the summer months will need to be vaccinated. Before they return in the fall, everyone will need to show proof of their vaccination.

There will be religious and medical exemptions, but both the county and the school have a goal to get most of the college population vaccinated. Next week, the county and the college are launching a large clinic, likely at the dome, where they could be giving out up to 3,000 shots.

“Clearly the virus is on college campuses, but it’s more than that, right? Families have brought it back and young people who are active who haven’t been vaccinated in other parts of the community. the virus is still here,” said Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon.

Two other colleges will be requiring vaccinations. Both Ithaca College and Cornell announced everyone needs to be vaccinated in order to return in the fall.