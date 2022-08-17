CLAY N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Central New York commercial realtor has signed a contract to purchase the dying Great Northern Mall in Clay, confirmed by the Onondaga County Executive’s Office.

The plan is to transform Great Northern Mall into a lifestyle center with luxury apartments, townhouses, a hotel, high-end shops, restaurants, and a movie theater.

But who’s the person behind this big purchase? Guy Hart Jr. of Hart Lyman Companies is the one choosing to invest in the troubled mall.

The purchase price? More than $9.5 million. Hart said if all goes well, he believes the deal to purchase the mall will close this fall.

Hart was able to secure the contract after County Executive Ryan McMahon encouraged developers to invest in Great Northern Mall. McMahon tells NewsChannel 9 he is also pleased with these future plans, especially with a local company willing to invest in the property.

The plan to purchase the mall comes as the Onondaga County Executive continues his efforts to attract a chip manufacturer at the White Plains Commerce Park in Clay, just three miles from Great Northern.

There are no immediate plans to close the mall. Right now, there are still about 17 stores in business at Great Northern.

Great Northern Mall’s current owner, Mike Kohan, still owes the county more than $3 million in taxes. As of February, $5,233,648 was owed.

McMahon confirms it would be paid off with the purchase money if this deal goes through.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and NewsChannel 9 on the air.