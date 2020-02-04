CNY companies finding hidden talent for open jobs by modernizing how they hire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Prompted by a tight labor market companies around Central New York are joining the Work Train established by CenterState CEO to uncover hidden talent.

CenterState’s Economic Inclusion Division developed this strategy to help companies re-frame and reposition hiring practices to connect with the entire population.

Healthcare is just one of many sectors in CNY with open positions that is having trouble finding enough qualified workers.

It is also a sector working with agencies like CenterState to adjust their hiring to think differently about who their target population is for certain positions.

“When we use antiquated models to solve new problems there’s often a mismatch,” said Dominic Robinson, the vice president of Economic Inclusion at CenterState CEO.

St. Joseph’s Health is finding success by reexamining their hiring efforts.

“Reflecting on the things that work for us and the things that inadvertently create barriers to employment for perfectly talented candidates that could be very successful here,” says Michelle Brown, director of Community Health and Well Being for St. Joseph’s Health.

Brown says their review has helped them to cast a wider net for candidate pools to fill certain jobs.

“It’s provided us with a platform to think why do we require a GED for certain positions and is that really necessary considering the success we’ve seen with certain employees in certain positions,” she tells NewsChannel 9.

It’s not just about filling the job but providing the support from date of hire to day one on the job.

“There’s background checks, they have to go for a drug screening, they have to fill out paperwork, they have to print things out and often times people don’t have all those resources to do that,” says Laiza Semidey, healthcare programming manager at CenterState CEO.

She tells NewsChannel 9 it’s also for important for companies to provide support for these employees once they do start working.

“Someone that’s saying, I have your back, you need childcare you can come to me we can connect you to the community resource. Now that employee is there one year, three years, five years, becomes a director,” Semidey says.

CenterState has conducted surveys with companies who have expanded their hiring parameters with these overlooked employees.

They’ve found these workers stay at their job higher than average, their performance is higher than average, yet three quarters had previously applied with those same employers and not even been interviewed.

Click here to learn more about CenterState’s Work Train initiative.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9