CNY couple stranded on cruise ship at beginning of pandemic featured in HBO documentary

(WSYR-TV) — HBO’s documentary, “The Last Cruise”, recounts the nightmare that transpired aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and features one Central New York couple.

What was planned to be Cheryl and Paul Molesky’s post-retirement dream trip, quickly changed because of the pandemic.

The ship they were on accounted for more than half of all the documented COVID-19 cases outside of China, with more than 700 people on board back on February 26, 2020.

“The Last Cruise” will give a first-person account of what it was like being quarantined on the Diamond Princess. The Moleskys and other passengers tell their stories about being quarantined in their rooms for weeks.

The film debuts Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. View the trailer below.

