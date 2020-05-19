Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

CNY couple to tie the knot on Good Morning America Tuesday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — We’ve heard a lot of stories about couples having to postpone their weddings over the past couple of months, but Tuesday morning on Good Morning America, love will conquer all.

You are cordinally invited to the live nuptials of first responders Meagan and Kyle. They are going to say “I Do” and you’re going to be their guests.

But, it wouldn’t be a GMA wedding without a few incredible surprises.

Grab a tie, get that corsage and help Meagan and Kyle have a wedding that they will never forget.

Just stay tuned to Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected