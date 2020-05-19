CNY couple to tie the knot on Good Morning America Tuesday morning

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — We’ve heard a lot of stories about couples having to postpone their weddings over the past couple of months, but Tuesday morning on Good Morning America, love will conquer all.

You are cordinally invited to the live nuptials of first responders Meagan and Kyle. They are going to say “I Do” and you’re going to be their guests.

But, it wouldn’t be a GMA wedding without a few incredible surprises.

Grab a tie, get that corsage and help Meagan and Kyle have a wedding that they will never forget.

Just stay tuned to Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.