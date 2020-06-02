(WSYR-TV) — Central New York courts will start increasing foot traffic in the courthouse gradually.
Certain hearings will be able to happen in person. Hearings will be staggered to avoid overcrowding.
Any proceedings involving a hospitalized adult will happen virtually. Non-essential matters will also happen online.
Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Study shows African Americans are more likely to contract, die from COVID-19
- Several arrests made in connection to violent Albany protests
- CNY courts to begin some in-person hearings
- Deputies: 5 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
- Housing market looking to rebound from pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App