CNY courts to begin some in-person hearings

(WSYR-TV) — Central New York courts will start increasing foot traffic in the courthouse gradually.

Certain hearings will be able to happen in person. Hearings will be staggered to avoid overcrowding.

Any proceedings involving a hospitalized adult will happen virtually. Non-essential matters will also happen online.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.

