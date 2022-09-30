SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – While high pressure tries to hang on and keep Central New York dry, we will be watching the remnants of Ian as it moves north through the Carolinas after making another landfall this time along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon.

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds from Ian continue to build in from the south and help keep temperatures up compared to Thursday night. Lows are expected to dip into the mid-40s.

WEEKEND:

Clouds are likely thicker and more widespread Saturday, and there’s a slight chance of a few light rain showers sneaking into areas just south of Syracuse late Saturday morning and afternoon. Most should get through Saturday dry though, the way it looks.

A weakening backdoor cold front is expected to slide through quietly later Saturday/Saturday night which will be followed by a strong area of high-pressure building out of Canada for the last half of the weekend. It’s this area of high pressure that is expected to keep us high and dry Sunday into at least early to mid-next week!

Highs over the weekend right into the first part of next week should reach into the 60s with overnight lows mainly in the 40s Saturday and Sunday nights. That’s a good combination if you have outdoor chores/activities to take care of. Not a bad start to October in Central New York!

Stay tuned for further updates!