CNY Diaper Bank collecting donations through the month of May

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank’s annual Make a Mother’s Day Drive is back this year and they are looking for the community’s help.

Diapers aren’t covered by government assistance and one in three U.S. families couldn’t afford diapers pre-pandemic. The Diaper Bank is working to close that gap in Central New York.

They are asking for donations throughout the month of May. All donations this year will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to a grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation and Memorial Trust.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area