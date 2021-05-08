CNY Diaper Bank collecting donations through the month of May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank’s annual Make a Mother’s Day Drive is back this year and they are looking for the community’s help.

Diapers aren’t covered by government assistance and one in three U.S. families couldn’t afford diapers pre-pandemic. The Diaper Bank is working to close that gap in Central New York.

They are asking for donations throughout the month of May. All donations this year will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to a grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation and Memorial Trust.