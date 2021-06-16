CNY Diaper Bank, Fairmount Glen Miniature Golf team up for fundraising tournament

FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Instead of “driving for show and putting for dough” local miniature golf enthusiasts are encouraged to putt for diapers July 9-18.

The CNY Diaper Bank has partnered with Fairmount Glen Miniature Golf to host its inaugural mini-golf tournament.

Tickets are $15 with kids 5-and-under golfing for free. All proceeds will go toward the CNY Diaper Bank’s diaper distribution program.

“Diaper need is an unseen everyday crisis faced by many families in our community,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. “By working with our friends at Fairmount Glen Miniature Golf, we’re hoping to spread awareness of diaper need and offer a fun way for the community to help local babies and toddlers stay clean, dry, and healthy.”

A small complimentary ice cream cone comes with the purchase of a ticket.

For more information about the miniature golf fundraiser or future corporate sponsorship opportunities with the CNY Diaper Bank, please email info@cnydiaperbank.org.