CNY Diaper Bank holding distribution event Tuesday afternoon

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Diaper Bank is holding a distribution event at its headquarters in Liverpool Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to assist families struggling to enough diapers.

The drive-up event is free and will be held at 4645 Crossroads Park Drive in Liverpool. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at CNYDiaperBank.org. Quantities of diapers are limited.

In honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 21 to September 27, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will present the CNY Diaper Bank with a proclamation Tuesday afternoon.

The CNY Diaper Bank is also hosting a virtual “Diaper Run”. Runners, walkers, and crawlers can participate in a 5K or shorter distance on their own time at any point during the week. Registration fees go directly toward diaper purchases. Registration is still open.

The CNY Diaper Bank works with 36 partner agencies in the area to distribute more than 185,000 diapers to more than 3,500 local babies and toddlers each month. The organization has distributed more than 3 million diapers since its inception.