CNY Diaper Bank holds annual ‘Diaper Run’ as diaper demand increases

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Diapers, its something that has always been in high demand but more so these last two years, and the need for them is something that is often overlooked.

“People don’t realize that diapers aren’t covered by government assistance and families really struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy,” says Michela Hugo, founder of Central New York Diaper Bank.

But you can help those struggling families through a diaper run. The second annual virtual 5K is being held by the CNY Diaper Bank and in recognition of “National Diaper Need Awareness Week.”

“We’re asking people to make a diaper run for families who can’t afford to,” says Hugo.

From September 27 through October 3, you can run or walk on your own time. Every person who pays and registers will help contribute to the Diaper Bank’s goal of collecting $20,000. All of the money raised will be used to buy diapers.

“We partner with 35 agencies all around Syracuse and they order diapers from us every month and distribute them to the families that they work with through various programs. We also have monthly drive up distributions that we run, where families who aren’t connected to a partner can drive up and pre-register to receive diapers. We also distribute formula,” says Hugo.

Wegmans, Pinnacle Investments, and Dannible & McKee are helping to sponsor this year’s Diaper Run.

Two million diapers were distributed last year to families across Central New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for diapers is still high this year.

“We doubled our program last year. After the pandemic hit, the need skyrocketed and so many families lost jobs. So many families lost income, and it was a huge struggle for so many. We’re still trying to sustain that level of diaper distribution this year and it’s been difficult because this has been going on a long time. So the more support we can get from individuals in the community, the bigger impact we can make,” says Hugo.

Click here to participate in The Diaper Run. Registration for the virtual 5K is $25 for adults and $15 for 13-17 years old.

If you are not able to participate in this week’s Diaper Run, you can always donate to the CNY Diaper Bank.