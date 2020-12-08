CNY Diaper Bank hosting drive-up distribution event on December 12

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the CNY Diaper Bank will be holding another drive-up diaper distribution event on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the organization’s headquarters, which is located at 4645 Crossroads Park Drive in Liverpool.

Registration is required and you can register at CNYDiaperBank.org. Quantities are limited.

The event is open to residents of Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, Oswego, and Herkimer counties.

At the November 17 event, 25,000 diapers were distributed to 520 babies and toddlers. The CNY Diaper Bank also gave out 360 board books from Penguin Random House and Too Small to Fail, along with 200 pairs of Hanna Andersson pajamas from Baby2Baby. Price Chopper Supermarkets in Syracuse and Cicero donated reusable shopping bags for the event.

“The grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is helping us provide a greater number of local babies with diapers, which are essential to their development,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. “All babies deserve the best start in life, and diapers are an essential need they cannot go without.”