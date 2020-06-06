Interactive Maps

CNY Diaper Bank hosts free drive-up diaper distribution event

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank held its second free drive-up diaper distribution event on Saturday to help families that are struggling to afford diapers.

Pre-registration for the event was required, and anyone who attended the event received free diapers and Hanna Andersson pajamas courtesy of Baby2Baby.

This was the Diaper Bank’s second diaper distribution event of the year. Their Mother’s Day event resulted in over 15,000 diapers being provided to the community. 

Since CNY Diaper Bank’s inception, they have distributed over 2.7 million diapers.

