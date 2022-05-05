LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Diapers have always been expensive and the price just keeps going up. This makes it difficult for many parents, especially ones living pay check to pay check. However, the CNY Diaper Bank is working to help those struggling.

The CNY Diaper Bank needs your help. During the entire month of May it’s collecting diapers and monetary donations through its 7th annual “Make a Mother’s Day” diaper drive. While also raising awareness on this crisis impacting so many parents across the United States, including here in our local community. The goal is to raise $10,000 and if the organization meets that goal, the John Ben Snow Foundation & Memorial Trust will match it.

“That would mean we could purchase 135,000 size 5 and 6 diapers which are the sizes we run through the most. So it’s really a great opportunity, its a great time to give because you know your impact will be double,” says Michela Hugo, founder and director of CNY Diaper Bank.

If you’re interested in helping the CNY Diaper Bank, it’s simple. You can either drop off diapers at the CNY Diaper Bank in Liverpool, or you can send a check or donate online. For more details on how to donate click here.