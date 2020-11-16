CNY Diaper Bank to hold diaper distribution on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank will be holding a diaper distribution on Tuesday, November 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters at 4645 Crossroads Park Drive in Liverpool.

Pre-registration is required and you can do so here. Diaper quantities are limited and masks are required during the drive-through distribution.

The distribution is made possible, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“The COVID-19 health crisis and subsequent economic fallout have deeply impacted the lives of many local children,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. “We are grateful to our partners at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield who have stepped up to help support the many parents in Central New York who are having to choose between buying diapers and buying food. Diapers are expensive, yet they are a basic need for babies.”