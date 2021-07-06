CNY Diaper bank to host a mini golf tournament fundraiser

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The CNY Diaper Bank is hosting an Inaugural Miniature golf fundraiser, starting this weekend.

The tournament runs from July 9 – 18 at the Fairmount Glen Mini Golf Course on Onondaga Road in Syracuse. You can participate any time during their normal business hours.

Tickets are $15 and sold through the CNY Diaper bank, and kids under 5 play for free.

Every ticket comes with free ice cream, and prizes will be given out. All proceeds will go to the CNY Diaper Banks, whose mission is to support families through Central New York. Buy your tickets for the event here.