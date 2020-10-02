CNY doctor who lost her life to COVID-19 recognized in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The short life of Dr. Adeline Fagan was recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives Friday afternoon.

Representative John Katko of Syracuse talked about the Bishop Ludden grad who died in Houston, Texas last month where she worked as a medical resident. Fagan, who was 28, was a native of Lafayette.

Though she was a resident for OB/GYN patients, she assisted in the hospital’s emergency room when the Houston area suffered a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rep. Katko said the following in his speech on the floor of the House:

“Simply put, Dr. Fagan and her colleagues on the frontlines of this pandemic are heroes. Like Dr. Fagan, many healthcare providers have worked long and stressful hours faced critical supply shortages, and sacrificed time with their families as they work to treat hundreds of patients.”

You can see his remarks here:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9