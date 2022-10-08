SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It was a cool start to the weekend over Central New York. How long will this cool pattern continue?

OVERNIGHT:

The weather looks quiet heading into Saturday night. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy and with a bit of a breezy temperatures should drop much below the low to perhaps mid 40s.

There could be just a few lake effect rain showers east of Lake Ontario during the night.

SUNDAY:

We should end up closer to 60 Sunday afternoon under some morning sun with some showers developing north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario, due to another approaching cold front and a bit of lake effect. This cold front will dip further south bringing the chance for some showers across the rest of Central New York (including Syracuse) in the afternoon.

We should end up closer to 60 degrees Sunday but working against us will be a gusty west-southwesterly breeze that will make it feel cooler.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warmly. Also, keep in for the Super DIRT fans heading to Oswego any showers late morning and early afternoon may delay any of the races.

NEXT WEEK:

For the Columbus Day holiday itself, the cold front we mentioned early will slow down and be stretched out over the Southern Tier. That and an approaching jet stream disturbance will cause a few light showers during the morning. We should be drier in the afternoon, but clouds are likely stubborn.

Temperatures slowly rise towards the midweek thanks to strong southerly winds bringing temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday and near 70 Wednesday!

It is still looking mild and breezy Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier rain late Thursday and into Thursday night. Once the storm departs, much cooler air will be felt Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!