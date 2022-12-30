SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –2022 is ending on a mild note across Central New York. Temperatures stay in the 40s and 50s the rest of the year.

Winter break feeling more like Spring break:

Winter continues to be on pause as we close out the final days of 2022.

We broke the high for Friday in Syracuse with at least 63 degrees. That is about 30 degrees above normal for the end of December!

It remains cloudy and mild overnight Friday with temperatures for most only dropping into the 40s.

New Year’s Eve could be one of the warmest on record, or at least in the top 5! We’re still going for the low to mid 50s for highs Saturday afternoon.

There shouldn’t be much if any rain in the morning. If you’re heading out with the family for any noon-year’s eve plans, it won’t be a bad idea to come prepared for some rain. The chances are low, but some light scattered showers in the afternoon are possible.

Chance of showers go up for dinnertime and watching the ball drop at midnight. Our temperatures stay in the 40s overnight into early Sunday morning.

Hello, 2023:

New Year’s Day won’t be quite so balmy though.

Cooler is returns to start the new year as the temperatures slip into the 30s as the day goes on.

The good news most. if not all, of Sunday will be dry.

It looks like another push of mild is headed toward Central New York and the Northeast for early next week. It is looking more and more like we manage to get into the 50s yet again for Tuesday and Wednesday but that will come with more showers.

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through the end of next week.