CNY fallen soldier honored at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

(WSYR-TV)– When Jordan and Elbridge schools merged together in 1961, so did Larry Dewey and Cindy Gorham-Crevelling who soon became high school sweethearts.

“Larry was, he was a very ordinary guy, ordinary guy but he was extraordinarily ordinary and everything he did was extraordinary,” Gorham-Crevelling said.

It was only a year after they were married with a newborn baby of just three weeks that Larry received orders for Vietnam. He served as a captain in the Army in the 92nd Assault Helicopter Squadron.

Less than a year into his service, Larry made the ultimate sacrifice while on a dangerous mission to supply ammunition to South Vietnamese military personnel.

“Larry being very much the leader that he was, insisted that even though it wasn’t his turn to fly the mission that he would go instead,” Gorham-Crevelling said.

His leadership and heroic act of courage have been honored with a Silver Star, more than 20 Air Medals, and the Purple Heart. And most recently Larry’s name was chosen to be displayed on car #19 at the 2021 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race.

“I know that Larry’s spirit is going to be in that car with Martin Truex Jr., so he’s going to be inspiring him on, so no question in my mind that he’s going to be right in the car,” Gorham-Crevelling said.

And she hopes we can all take pause this Memorial Day Weekend to honor our fallen heroes, like Larry.

“We have to keep telling stories about our loved ones who are not with us anymore because that keeps them alive in our hearts and minds,” she said.

Driving home the meaning of why we remember our soldiers.