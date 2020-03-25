Closings
CNY family gets creative welcoming home firstborn

OTISCO, NY (WSYR-TV)

Welcoming a new baby into the family is something to celebrate but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a central New York family had to get creative.

Brian and Jessie Albanese, of Otisco, NY, welcomed their firstborn son, Hunter, Thursday, March 19.

Grandma, Grandpa, Aunts and Uncles can’t hold him just yet but Mom and Dad found a way to include them in the celebration.

They set up a viewing window at their home for the family to come see baby Hunter in the meantime!

