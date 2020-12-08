CNY Family Sports Centre Offering Remote Learning To Students K-6

So many families have been forced to pivot this year as students learn from home amid COVID-19. But one local sports center is offering remote learning assistance each day during the pandemic.

CNY Family Sports Centre is offering remote learning and activities for school-aged children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The program is possible because of the size of the facility and the ability to keep children at a safe social distance.

Director, Bill Coughlin says that they are following all New York State guidelines and procedures and are licensed and certified by the New York State Office of Child and Family Services.

To learn more, visit CNYFSC.com and click “clinics and camps” and then “remote learning and sports camp.” You can also connect with them on social media too.

