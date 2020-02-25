CNY Film Professionals to partner with Syracuse City School District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CNY Film Professionals announced on Monday night at the CNY Film Conference that the group has a new partnership with the Syracuse City School District.

Students will be able to take classes to learn about the film industry through the Career Technological Education Program.

“We really want to make this a very inclusive for the students of the Syracuse City School District because the film industry can seem very difficult to get into. It can be this monolithic that you can’t find a door into. So, what we want to do is provide that door. We want to have an open door where people can come through and they can find their way to the film set,” said Elias Gwinn, President of CNY Film Professionals.

The new partnership was done in coordination with CenterState CEO.

