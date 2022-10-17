SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation.

The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10.

New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last week.

On October 17, 2021, the New York average was $3.42.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.59, up $0.01 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.74 (down 1 cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)

Elmira – $3.53 (up 5 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.73 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rome – $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.59 (up 1 cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.71 (down 1 cent from last week)

According to AAA, if economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. Additionally, ongoing COVID lockdowns in China have also contributed to concerns that oil demand may stumble and push prices lower.