CNY Flea Market opening on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Regional Market is opening its Sunday Flea Market this weekend.

The Farmers Markets on Thursdays and Saturdays have been running through the pandemic due to being an essential service.

The flea market will open during its normal hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Customers and vendors must wear a mask — that covers the mouth and nose — at all times.

Customers are asked to follow the one-way traffic flow in each building and to not block the walkways while shopping.

Do not touch vendor products to avoid cross contamination and if you feel sick, stay home.