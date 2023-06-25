SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kids around Central New York were able to play football with NFL players in Syracuse on June 24 as the CNY Football Academy camp took place.

This year marks the 10th year in a row where the camp has taken place.

NFL players taking part in the camp include Buffalo Bills running back, and Onondaga Central High School graduate, Latavius Murray, along with Syracuse native and 2023 fifth-round NFL draft pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, SirVocea Dennis.

Dennis participated in the first ever CNY Football Academy camp and expressed how he wants to pass on his love for football to the next generation.

“The guys that run this camp made an impact on me. I was actually at the first camp that they ran,” Dennis said. “Just being here is complete full circle, and I just want to inspire the next generation that can do it as well.”

On top of football, the camp’s participants also got to try their hands at basketball, martial arts and cheerleading.

Over 300 CNY kids ended up attending the camp free of charge.