CNY gas prices climb as oil refineries forced offline

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Don’t be surprised if filling your car’s tank at the pump keeps gobbling up your money. Blame the bad weather in the Deep South for Texas oil refineries going offline.

That impact is now trickling into Central New York gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas varies between $2.57 and $2.67.

The Rome area is seeing the highest price increase as they have jumped four cents per gallon.

The Syracuse area sits around $2.57. The state average is around $2.65.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected