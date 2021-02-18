CNY gas prices climb as oil refineries forced offline

(WSYR-TV) — Don’t be surprised if filling your car’s tank at the pump keeps gobbling up your money. Blame the bad weather in the Deep South for Texas oil refineries going offline.

That impact is now trickling into Central New York gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas varies between $2.57 and $2.67.

The Rome area is seeing the highest price increase as they have jumped four cents per gallon.

The Syracuse area sits around $2.57. The state average is around $2.65.