CNY groups come together to stuff a bus with toys for local families this holiday season

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Every Christmas season, the Salvation Army joins forces with community groups and volunteers to help low-income families during Christmas Bureau Distribution Day.

On Saturday, one of those groups stuffed a bus with toys.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate filled the entire Centro bus at the Clay Walmart. Every year, they work with Centro and Walmart to fill the bus as shoppers leave the store.

Saturday night, it will be driven to the Oncenter where those toys will be donated for people on Distribution Day.

Distribution Day is from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Oncenter.

