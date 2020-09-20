CNY had 2nd highest COVID-19 positive rate among all 10 New York regions Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After seeing the COVID-19 positive rate dip below one percent for the first time in six days on Friday, Central New York saw a slight increase, and had the second highest COVID-19 positive rate of any region on Saturday.

According to the New York State Health Department, 1.2% of the test results that were reported in Central New York Saturday came back positive. This is the sixth time in seven days the region has reported a positive rate greater than one percent. 

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten New York regions:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.8%0.5%
Central New York1.6%0.5%1.2%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.5%0.4%
Long Island0.9%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.4%1.2%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.4%0.4%
New York City0.9%1.1%0.9%
North Country0.4%0.3%0.5%
Southern Tier0.4%0.4%0.4%
Western New York1.2%0.9%1.6%

As a whole, New York State reported 100,355 test results on Friday, and 862 of them came back positive, which is about 0.86%.

COVID-19 is still a real problem in New York, with nearly 500 people in the hospital battling the virus. 

On top of that, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,427, according to the State Health Department.

Saturday’s COVID-19 data summarized by the New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 468 (+1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72
  • Number ICU – 132 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 76,179 (+78)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 25,427

In total, there have been 449,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of confirmed cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,01610
Allegany982
Broome1,4656
Cattaraugus2541
Cayuga1993
Chautauqua5371
Chemung3308
Chenango2480
Clinton1540
Columbia5811
Cortland1594
Delaware1300
Dutchess5,0596
Erie10,99982
Essex1602
Franklin651
Fulton3320
Genesee3140
Greene3190
Hamilton150
Herkimer3212
Jefferson1632
Lewis500
Livingston2010
Madison4871
Monroe5,89418
Montgomery2274
Nassau46,21864
Niagara1,72410
NYC240,196398
Oneida2,3752
Onondaga4,22019
Ontario4615
Orange11,81222
Orleans3230
Oswego44723
Otsego3327
Putnam1,5741
Rensselaer8993
Rockland14,82322
Saratoga9988
Schenectady1,3803
Schoharie830
Schuyler381
Seneca1050
St. Lawrence3183
Steuben3506
Suffolk46,06151
Sullivan1,5711
Tioga2242
Tompkins3973
Ulster2,2423
Warren3604
Washington2870
Wayne3101
Westchester37,80146
Wyoming1320
Yates620

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

