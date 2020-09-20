CNY had 2nd highest COVID-19 positive rate among all 10 New York regions Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After seeing the COVID-19 positive rate dip below one percent for the first time in six days on Friday, Central New York saw a slight increase, and had the second highest COVID-19 positive rate of any region on Saturday.
According to the New York State Health Department, 1.2% of the test results that were reported in Central New York Saturday came back positive. This is the sixth time in seven days the region has reported a positive rate greater than one percent.
COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten New York regions:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|1.6%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.9%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|0.9%
|1.6%
As a whole, New York State reported 100,355 test results on Friday, and 862 of them came back positive, which is about 0.86%.
COVID-19 is still a real problem in New York, with nearly 500 people in the hospital battling the virus.
On top of that, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,427, according to the State Health Department.
Saturday’s COVID-19 data summarized by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 468 (+1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 72
- Number ICU – 132 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 76,179 (+78)
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 25,427
In total, there have been 449,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State since the pandemic began.
Breakdown of confirmed cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,016
|10
|Allegany
|98
|2
|Broome
|1,465
|6
|Cattaraugus
|254
|1
|Cayuga
|199
|3
|Chautauqua
|537
|1
|Chemung
|330
|8
|Chenango
|248
|0
|Clinton
|154
|0
|Columbia
|581
|1
|Cortland
|159
|4
|Delaware
|130
|0
|Dutchess
|5,059
|6
|Erie
|10,999
|82
|Essex
|160
|2
|Franklin
|65
|1
|Fulton
|332
|0
|Genesee
|314
|0
|Greene
|319
|0
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|321
|2
|Jefferson
|163
|2
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|201
|0
|Madison
|487
|1
|Monroe
|5,894
|18
|Montgomery
|227
|4
|Nassau
|46,218
|64
|Niagara
|1,724
|10
|NYC
|240,196
|398
|Oneida
|2,375
|2
|Onondaga
|4,220
|19
|Ontario
|461
|5
|Orange
|11,812
|22
|Orleans
|323
|0
|Oswego
|447
|23
|Otsego
|332
|7
|Putnam
|1,574
|1
|Rensselaer
|899
|3
|Rockland
|14,823
|22
|Saratoga
|998
|8
|Schenectady
|1,380
|3
|Schoharie
|83
|0
|Schuyler
|38
|1
|Seneca
|105
|0
|St. Lawrence
|318
|3
|Steuben
|350
|6
|Suffolk
|46,061
|51
|Sullivan
|1,571
|1
|Tioga
|224
|2
|Tompkins
|397
|3
|Ulster
|2,242
|3
|Warren
|360
|4
|Washington
|287
|0
|Wayne
|310
|1
|Westchester
|37,801
|46
|Wyoming
|132
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites
- CNY had 2nd highest COVID-19 positive rate among all 10 New York regions Saturday
- 5 Questions with Darryl Johnson on Buffalo Kickoff Live
- Shooting near Syracuse’s northside injures 2 Saturday afternoon
- One man killed in Saturday shooting just west of Syracuse University
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App