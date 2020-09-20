CNY had 2nd highest COVID-19 positive rate among all 10 New York regions Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After seeing the COVID-19 positive rate dip below one percent for the first time in six days on Friday, Central New York saw a slight increase, and had the second highest COVID-19 positive rate of any region on Saturday.

According to the New York State Health Department, 1.2% of the test results that were reported in Central New York Saturday came back positive. This is the sixth time in seven days the region has reported a positive rate greater than one percent.

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten New York regions:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.8% 0.5% Central New York 1.6% 0.5% 1.2% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.5% 0.4% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.2% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% New York City 0.9% 1.1% 0.9% North Country 0.4% 0.3% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Western New York 1.2% 0.9% 1.6%

As a whole, New York State reported 100,355 test results on Friday, and 862 of them came back positive, which is about 0.86%.

COVID-19 is still a real problem in New York, with nearly 500 people in the hospital battling the virus.

On top of that, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,427, according to the State Health Department.

Saturday’s COVID-19 data summarized by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 468 (+1)

– 468 (+1) Patients Newly Admitted – 72

– 72 Number ICU – 132 (-12)

– 132 (-12) Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+0)

– 60 (+0) Total Discharges – 76,179 (+78)

– 76,179 (+78) Deaths – 2

– 2 Total Deaths – 25,427

In total, there have been 449,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of confirmed cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,016 10 Allegany 98 2 Broome 1,465 6 Cattaraugus 254 1 Cayuga 199 3 Chautauqua 537 1 Chemung 330 8 Chenango 248 0 Clinton 154 0 Columbia 581 1 Cortland 159 4 Delaware 130 0 Dutchess 5,059 6 Erie 10,999 82 Essex 160 2 Franklin 65 1 Fulton 332 0 Genesee 314 0 Greene 319 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 321 2 Jefferson 163 2 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 201 0 Madison 487 1 Monroe 5,894 18 Montgomery 227 4 Nassau 46,218 64 Niagara 1,724 10 NYC 240,196 398 Oneida 2,375 2 Onondaga 4,220 19 Ontario 461 5 Orange 11,812 22 Orleans 323 0 Oswego 447 23 Otsego 332 7 Putnam 1,574 1 Rensselaer 899 3 Rockland 14,823 22 Saratoga 998 8 Schenectady 1,380 3 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 38 1 Seneca 105 0 St. Lawrence 318 3 Steuben 350 6 Suffolk 46,061 51 Sullivan 1,571 1 Tioga 224 2 Tompkins 397 3 Ulster 2,242 3 Warren 360 4 Washington 287 0 Wayne 310 1 Westchester 37,801 46 Wyoming 132 0 Yates 62 0

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.