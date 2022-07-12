SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s mainly quiet tonight into Wednesday and a little cooler and less humid too. Does it stay this way the rest of the week? Details are below…

OVERNIGHT:

For the most part overnight is quiet with variable clouds. With the loss of the heating of the day and the passing of a cold front, we feel that the shower threat for the day has passed.

It turns a bit cooler and less humid during the night too. Lows are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 with patchy fog possible too.

WEDNESDAY:

Much of Wednesday is looking dry with some sunshine but come the evening there will be a renewed threat of a few scattered showers and a storm or two thanks to reinforcing cold front/trough pushing in during the evening. Thankfully, the severe threat very low.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

After the few showers and possibly a storm moves across the region Wednesday evening the weather quiets down overnight.

Lows drop to around 60.

THURSDAY:

The combination of lingering low-level moisture and the heating of the day is probably enough to produce a couple of pop-up showers, but much of the day is going to be dry.

It’s a touch cooler and less humid for Thursday behind Wednesday night’s cold front with highs in the upper 70s to maybe 80.

FRIDAY:

The atmosphere continues to dry out for Friday and as high pressure builds in from the west, we expect there to be plenty of sunshine to finish up the work week. Temperatures remain very seasonable for this time year, but it does look like warmth builds our way for the start of the weekend.